Japanese trains may dominate Washington metro after Hitachi joins

Newsfrom Japan

All metro trains operating in the U.S. capital may be replaced by ones made by Japanese makers if the operator procures additional rolling stock from Hitachi Ltd., the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has said. Since Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.'s 7000-series already accounts for over half of the total trains, all the metro cars will be supplied by Japanese makers if the authority fully exercises its contract with Hitachi Rail Washington LLC to procure up to 800 rail cars. Hitachi Rail Washington won a contract in March to design and manufacture 256 cars of the 8000-series with...