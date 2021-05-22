Soccer: Tosu extend unbeaten streak with 2-1 win over Antlers

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Higuchi struck a late winner Saturday as Sagan Tosu came from behind to beat Kashima Antlers 2-1 in the J-League first division. The victory at Tosu's Ekimae Real Estate Stadium kept Kim Myung Hwi's side in third place and extended their unbeaten run to six league games. Naoki Soma's Antlers outfit, riding a strong run of form since sacking former boss Antonio Carlos Zago last month, saw their J1 win streak snapped at four. Higuchi broke the deadlock in the 79th minute, hitting the target from the right of the area off a short pass from Keiya Sento, who was first to the ball after Tomoya ...