China orders 105 internet services to improve operations

China has ordered 105 internet services, such as ByteDance Ltd.'s Douyin, the country's version of TikTok, and Microsoft Corp.'s Bing, to improve their operations, accusing them of having improperly collected user data. In the announcement Friday, the Cyberspace Administration of China said it will take legal action if they fail to follow its instructions. China's leading internet search provider Baidu Inc. was also included in the list. The move came as the leadership of President Xi Jinping has been tightening regulations on IT giants in a bid to prevent them from dealing with a vast amount ...