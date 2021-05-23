Foreign students in Japan job hunt online amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

With the coronavirus pandemic adding to the challenge of finding work in a foreign country, overseas students in Japan have taken to visiting online job-information fairs, events that also allow companies in rural areas access to a more diverse range of candidates. A virtual job fair on Saturday featuring nine companies was attended by over 1,100 students from 24 countries and territories such as Indonesia and Thailand. In addition to sessions run by the participating firms, the event also included seminars on job hunting in Japan and a personal consultation corner. Sessions by the firms, whic...