Baseball: Maeda throws 5 innings as Twins lose to Indians

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda threw five innings in a no-decision as the team fell to 0-8 in extra innings this season with a 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Maeda gave up three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer to Franmil Reyes in the first inning, with six strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman as the first of six Twins pitchers to take the mound at Progressive Field. With Maeda and Indians starter Shane Bieber not getting past the sixth inning, the game turned into a battle of the bullpens. Bieber allowed three runs and eight hits in 5-1/3 innings, and ...