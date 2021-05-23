Soccer: Doan nets as Bielefeld secure Bundesliga survival

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan scored his fifth goal in a 2-0 away win against Stuttgart that prevented Arminia Bielefeld's demotion from the German Bundesliga on Saturday in their final game of the season. Bielefeld, who could have gone down with a draw, went ahead through a Fabian Klos penalty in the 65th minute after fellow Japanese Masaya Okugawa drew a foul. Doan added their second seven minutes later, skipping past two defenders inside the box before slotting home with his favored left foot. "Once the game started, I could play believing in my teammates and myself. It was a really important...