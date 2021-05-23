Baseball: Veteran lefty Wada keeps Hawks atop Pacific League

Newsfrom Japan

Forty-year-old lefty Tsuyoshi Wada allowed a run over 6-1/3 innings on Sunday to pitch the SoftBank Hawks to a 7-2 win over the Orix Buffaloes and maintain their Pacific League lead. Wada (3-2), who played in the majors for the Chicago Cubs, struck out four while walking one, hitting a batter and surrendering four hits at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome. He left the mound after surrendering a leadoff double in the seventh with a 3-0 lead, but Steven Moya delivered a sacrifice against reliever Shinya Kayama. Yuki Yanagita singled in Taisei Makihara in the first inning against Orix's Sachiya Yamasaki (1-5...