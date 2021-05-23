Soccer: Junior Santos scores, sets up another as Sanfrecce down Cerezo

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Junior Santos scored and provided the winner as Sanfrecce Hiroshima came from behind to win 2-1 away to Cerezo Osaka on Sunday, overtaking their mid-table rivals in the J-League first division. After going a goal down two minutes into the second half, the Brazilian striker leveled just three minutes later as he controlled and volleyed home from close range following a corner flicked on by Yuki Nogami at Yanmar Stadium. The winner arrived in the 59th minute on a counter, Junior Santos powering his way in the middle of the park before sending through Yuya Asano, who rounded goalkeeper Kim Jin Hy...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News