Soccer: Junior Santos scores, sets up another as Sanfrecce down Cerezo

Newsfrom Japan

Junior Santos scored and provided the winner as Sanfrecce Hiroshima came from behind to win 2-1 away to Cerezo Osaka on Sunday, overtaking their mid-table rivals in the J-League first division. After going a goal down two minutes into the second half, the Brazilian striker leveled just three minutes later as he controlled and volleyed home from close range following a corner flicked on by Yuki Nogami at Yanmar Stadium. The winner arrived in the 59th minute on a counter, Junior Santos powering his way in the middle of the park before sending through Yuya Asano, who rounded goalkeeper Kim Jin Hy...