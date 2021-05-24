Tokyo stocks open higher tracking strong U.S. Dow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investor sentiment was brightened by gains in the Dow Jones index late last week on upbeat economic data. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 206.04 points, or 0.73 percent, from Friday to 28,523.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.83 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,917.52. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and insurance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.88-93 yen compared with 108.91-109.01 yen in New York and 108.69-70 yen in To...