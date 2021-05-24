Tokyo stocks rise in morning on strong U.S., European economic data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly advancing over 200 points to a two-week intraday high, as investors welcomed strong economic data in the United States and Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 58.87 points, or 0.21 percent, from Friday to 28,376.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.64 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,912.33. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and air transportation issues.