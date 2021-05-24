ANA starts trial of COVID-19 status app at Tokyo airport

Newsfrom Japan

A major Japanese airline on Monday started a trial of a mobile app developed by a global industry body to certify passengers' coronavirus status as part of efforts to help the revival of international travel. All Nippon Airways Co. will trial the International Air Transport Association Travel Pass on ANA's flights connecting Tokyo with Honolulu and New York until June 6. The smartphone app shows travelers' polymerase chain reaction test results -- currently a condition of entry to most countries -- and vaccination status. A 52-year-old man, who took part in the trial, said at Tokyo's Haneda ai...