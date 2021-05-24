Japan's Kasumigaseki Capital to engage in Indonesian housing project

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese real estate consulting firm Kasumigaseki Capital Co. has tied up with Indonesian developer PT Baruna Realty, known for its trademark Greenwoods Group, for a housing development project in the suburbs of Jakarta. Kasumigaseki Capital's local subsidiary, PT. Kasumigaseki Development Indonesia, and Baruna Realty will construct 316 housing units in the Bekasi Regency of West Java for sale beginning in September. They will be built on a 37,303-square-meter plot of land under a joint project named "Citaville Pilar Cikarang," for which road construction and other fundamental groundwork will ...