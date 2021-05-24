Basketball: Wizards drop playoff opener as Hachimura makes history

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura became the first Japanese player to take the floor in an NBA playoff game Sunday, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds for the Washington Wizards in a 125-118 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The eighth-seeded Wizards made a contest of their first-round playoff series opener against the Eastern Conference's top seed at Wells Fargo Center thanks to 33 points from Bradley Beal and double-digit contributions from five other players. Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris led all scorers with 37 points, including 28 in the first half, while All-Star center Joel Embiid added 30 to ...