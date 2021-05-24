Power firm JERA to test ammonia fuel at coal-fired plant to cut CO2

Newsfrom Japan

Power generation company JERA Co. said Monday it will start using ammonia as a fuel at a coal-fired power plant in central Japan as part of a four-year test project starting in June toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions. It is the world's first demonstration project to co-fire a large amount of ammonia at a large-scale commercial coal-fired plant, according to JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co. Ammonia, which does not emit CO2 when burned, is seen as a viable alternative fuel in thermal power generation as Japan is ramping u...