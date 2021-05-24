Tokyo stocks rise on firm overseas data, domestic mass vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Monday as investors welcomed upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe as well as the opening of state-run mass vaccination centers for seniors in Tokyo and Osaka. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 46.78 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday at 28,364.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.35 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 1,913.04. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and mining issues.