"Demon Slayer" 1st Japanese film to top 40 bil. yen at box office

Newsfrom Japan

A blockbuster animated movie based on the popular "Demon Slayer" manga series has become the first Japanese movie to top 40 billion yen ($368 million) in box-office revenue, reaching 40.01 billion yen, its distributors said Monday. "Demon Slayer -- Kimetsu No Yaiba -- The Movie: Mugen Train" became the highest grossing Japanese film on Dec. 26, 72 days after it was released in October, raking in 32.12 billion yen and surpassing Oscar-winning Japanese anime creator Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away," which earned 31.68 billion yen. It has also been slaying box-office records in the wider Asia-Pac...