70% of broadcasters in Japan have no female executives: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Over 70 percent of commercial broadcasters in Japan said they have no women in executive positions, a labor union survey showed Monday, highlighting the male-dominated leadership of the mass media industry. Of the total of 1,797 executives at 127 commercial broadcasters, only 2.2 percent, or 40, were female, according to the first such survey conducted in the year through March by the Japan Federation of Commercial Broadcast Workers' Unions, with its umbrella organization calling for increased female representation in the sector. "Commercial broadcasters must face this reality and improve gend...