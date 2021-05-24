Baseball: Darvish earns 4th straight decision as Padres win 9th in row

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish won his fourth straight decision after holding the Seattle Mariners to a run over seven innings on Sunday, helping the San Diego Padres ease to a 9-2 win and extend their winning run to nine games. Darvish (5-1) allowed seven hits without a walk and struck out five in a 93-pitch effort, surrendering his only run in the fifth when Sam Haggerty and Seattle starter Justin Dunn both doubled off the right-hander to tie the game at 1-1. Darvish again found himself in a tight spot in the sixth after giving up a double and a single to leave runners on the corners with one out, but his cutte...