Japan's April department store sales remain below pre-pandemic levels

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's department store sales in April improved from a year earlier but remained well below pre-pandemic levels as people's lives were still far from returning to normal more than one year after the novel coronavirus epidemic broke out, data by an industry body showed Monday. Compared to April 2019, department store sales on a same-store basis dropped 27.7 percent to 317.8 billion yen ($2.9 billion), the Japan Department Stores Association said. The pace of decline was larger than a fall of 19.1 percent in March from the same month in 2019. Spending on nonessentials has not recovered to 2019 ...