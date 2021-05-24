Soccer: Sakai bids farewell to Marseille fans ahead of J-League return

Newsfrom Japan

Japan right-back Hiroki Sakai bid farewell to French club Marseille on Monday, all but confirming his reported transfer back to J-League with Urawa Reds. "At the end of the season, I decided to leave Europe and put an end to my Marseille dream," the 31-year-old wrote on his Instagram. "When I arrived in Marseille, I had decided that OM would be my last European club and I did not change my mind." Sakai, a Kashiwa Reysol youth product, joined German outfit Hannover in 2012 before signing for Marseille in 2016 and quickly established himself as a regular at the club. "It's been the best five yea...