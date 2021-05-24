BOJ chief says starting to see light at end of dark pandemic tunnel

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday he is starting to see the light at the end of the dark pandemic tunnel thanks to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines but warned of risks from an uneven economic recovery. In his opening remarks at a conference hosted by the BOJ's research institute, Kuroda said the pandemic has brought various changes to society and accelerated digitalization, which will likely boost productivity and benefit individuals and companies. Still, Kuroda cautioned that the fruits of growth brought on by digitalization are concentrated in a "small fraction of society" a...