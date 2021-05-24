Japan to provide Indonesia with ship to patrol South China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will donate a Fisheries Agency patrol ship to Indonesia to help it prevent illegal fishing in its exclusive economic zone at the southern tip of the South China Sea, the Japanese Embassy said Monday. This is the second fishery patrol ship to be provided by Japan. Indonesia has protested against China for illegally operating fishing boats escorted by Chinese coast guard vessels in the vicinity of the archipelagic country's remote Natuna Islands. The area overlaps with China's "nine-dash" line that marks that country's expansive claims in the South China Sea.