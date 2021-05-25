Tokyo stocks open higher after cryptocurrency market jitters ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday tracking overnight rises on Wall Street as investor sentiment improved with the cryptocurrency market rebounding after recent drops. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 109.51 points, or 0.39 percent, from Monday to 28,474.12. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.16 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,914.20. Gainers were led by electric appliance, securities house and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.84-88 yen compared with 108.71-81 yen in New Yor...