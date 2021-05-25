Japan remains world's biggest creditor in 2020 for 30th straight yr

Newsfrom Japan

Japan remained the world's largest creditor at the end of 2020 for the 30th straight year, although the yen's appreciation against the U.S. dollar cut the value of its foreign assets, the government said Tuesday. The country's net balance of external assets held by its government, companies and individual investors stood at 356.97 trillion yen ($3.3 trillion), down 0.01 percent from a year earlier and the first decline since 2017, the Finance Ministry said. The yen strengthened against the dollar by nearly 6 yen from a year before, reducing the balance by around 22.9 trillion yen, an official ...