FEATURE: Esports English lessons attract kids stuck at home amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

As children continue to spend more time stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, online esports lessons combined with English conversation practice have proved a hit with young gamers -- and with parents fretting over how to keep them entertained in a constructive way. So far, several dozen people have signed up to the lessons, including many elementary school children, but several hundred more are on a waiting list, according to Gecipe Inc., the Tokyo startup which launched the initiative a year ago during school closures in many parts of Japan that lasted up to three months. In the 80-...