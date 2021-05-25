Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Bitcoin, U.S. rates concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning as investor sentiment improved with the Bitcoin rebounding from recent drops and U.S. long-dated bond yields declining overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 169.66 points, or 0.60 percent, from Monday to 28,534.27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 5.41 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,918.45. Gainers were led by iron and steel, securities house and electric appliance issues.