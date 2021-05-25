CORRECTED: Tokyo mobile data fee 2nd lowest among 6 world cities: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's monthly mobile phone data service fee for 20 gigabytes is the second lowest among six major cities in the world, a government survey showed Tuesday, following sharp price cuts by Japanese wireless carriers under government pressure. The cost of the service in Tokyo from a representative provider was 2,973 yen ($27) per month in the latest survey conducted in March, higher only than London's 2,166 yen. In the previous survey conducted last year, the Japanese capital saw the highest rate, at 8,175 yen. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications compared the price of the most rea...