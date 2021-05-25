Japan plays down impact of U.S. travel warning on Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Tuesday sought to play down the impact of a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan on its plan to stage the Olympics this summer. "Travel (from the United States to Japan) is not banned when it is necessary," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a parliamentary committee. "I know that there is no change whatsoever in the U.S. position that it will support the Japanese government's decision to realize the Olympics and Paralympics." The U.S. State Department's raising of its travel alert for Japan to the highest level of 4 came as media polls show a large majority of people i...