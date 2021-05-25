Kyuden Mirai Energy to join wood pellet fuel project in Laos

Newsfrom Japan

Kyuden Mirai Energy Co., a wholly owned renewable energy subsidiary of Kyushu Electric Power Co., has unveiled a plan to engage in a wood pellet fuel production project in Laos for biomass-fired power generation in Japan. Kyuden Mirai Energy will take part in the project undertaken by Siphandone Ratch-Lao Co. by acquiring a 20 percent stake in the Thai-Laotian venture from Buriram Green Energy Co., a subsidiary of major Thai sugar miller Buriram Sugar Plc's, later this year. Burriam Green Energy will remain the largest shareholder of the joint venture after the purchase with a 45 percent stake...