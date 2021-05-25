Train collision in Malaysia injures more than 200 people

Newsfrom Japan

Two trains collided head on in a tunnel close to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur on Monday night injuring more than 200 people. No deaths were reported but 64 people remain hospitalized with at least 47 in a serious condition and six listed as critical, according to the Transport Ministry and a hospital director in the city. The accident, the first major incident in the 23-years history of the automated light rail line, occurred just before 9 p.m., according to the ministry. An automated train, which left KLCC station with 213 passengers on board, collided with a train on a tes...