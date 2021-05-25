Baseball: Mariners' Kikuchi earns win in another quality start

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi got his first win in nearly a month and his second of the season Monday as the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2. Kikuchi (2-3), who had not won a game since April 29, set the tone for the Mariners, allowing just one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six-plus innings at the Oakland Coliseum. It was his fifth consecutive quality start. The 29-year-old Japanese lefty gave up a solo homer to Mark Canha in the third that cut the visitors' lead to 3-1. He was having a solid showing until signaling a timeout with ...