Tokyo stocks end up on firm tech shares but virus emergency weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher for the fourth straight session Tuesday on robust buying in high-tech issues, but the upside was limited on worries over a possible longer coronavirus state of emergency. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 189.37 points, or 0.67 percent, from Monday at 28,553.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.48 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 1,919.52. Gainers were led by securities house, iron and steel, and electric appliance issues.