CORRECTION (:Virus-Travel UPDATE1:)

In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Japan to impose 10-day quarantine on India, 5 other countries," please replace the 5th paragraph with the paragraph below as the current version contains erroneous elements. The government also said it will newly impose a three-day quarantine period on travelers who have recently been to Kazakhstan and Tunisia, with a coronavirus test on the final day. A corrected version will move momentarily.
