CORRECTION (:Virus-Travel UPDATE1:)
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Japan to impose 10-day quarantine on India, 5 other countries," please replace the 5th paragraph with the paragraph below as the current version contains erroneous elements. The government also said it will newly impose a three-day quarantine period on travelers who have recently been to Kazakhstan and Tunisia, with a coronavirus test on the final day. A corrected version will move momentarily.