CORRECTED: UPDATE1: Japan to impose 10-day quarantine on India, 5 other countries

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will extend the quarantine period for travelers who have recently been to India and five other South Asian countries from six days to 10 days amid growing concerns over the India variant of the coronavirus. The measure, which also applies to Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is set to take effect Friday. Travelers who have been to any of these areas within 14 days of arriving in Japan will be required to stay in a designated facility for the mandatory 10 days, during which they will be tested for the coronavirus three times. As Jap...