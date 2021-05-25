Tokyo Games cancellation likely to cost Japan $17 bil.

Newsfrom Japan

Cancelling the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer would cost Japan around 1.81 trillion yen ($17 billion), a research institute estimate showed Tuesday, as Japan scrambles to curb coronavirus infections with the major sporting event now just two months away. The Nomura Research Institute warns of even a bigger economic loss if a fresh state of emergency is declared to cope with another spike in coronavirus cases after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been held as scheduled. "Even if the games are canceled, the economic loss will be smaller than (the damage done by) a state of em...