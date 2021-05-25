Singapore to lift import restrictions on food from Japan's Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday his country will remove its remaining import restrictions on food from Fukushima Prefecture imposed in the wake of the 2011 nuclear disaster, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry. Suga welcomed the decision during a 20-minute phone call with Lee, as the leaders also affirmed cooperation in ensuring the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, the ministry said. Singapore is among 54 countries and regions that placed restrictions on farm and fishery imports from Japan following t...