Australia softball team to hold pre-Olympic training in Japan in June

Newsfrom Japan

The Australian national softball team is set to arrive in Japan next week to hold a pre-Olympic training camp northwest of Tokyo, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. The team, which plans to hold its training camp in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, from June 1, will be the first group of athletes from overseas to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics following its postponement last year, the sources said. According to city officials, the group will be comprised of around 30 athletes and staff, all of whom will be vaccinated against the coronavirus before coming to Japan. To prevent the potential...