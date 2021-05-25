Baseball: Yanagi blanks Hawks over 7 as Dragons win interleague opener

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Yanagi threw seven shutout innings en route to his fourth straight winning decision as the Central League's Chunichi Dragons beat the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks 2-0 on Tuesday to open the interleague action. Yanagi (4-1) did not allow the Hawks to reach third base after holding the visitors to six hits at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, issuing two walks while striking out six in a 121-pitch effort for the Dragons, fifth in the CL. The right-hander allowed the first batter of an inning to reach only on one occasion, in the fourth inning, but even then quickly got out of a potential jam w...