Moderna finds coronavirus vaccine effective in adolescents aged 12-17

Newsfrom Japan

Moderna Inc. said Tuesday its coronavirus vaccine has proven effective in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, raising the prospects of it becoming the second vaccine authorized for use on the age group in the United States. The U.S. biotechnology firm plans to submit the results of the study to regulators at home and abroad in early June to seek authorization. Its vaccine has so far been granted an emergency use authorization for individuals 18 or older. In the study involving more than 3,700 participants aged 12 to 17 in the United States, no coronavirus infections were observed among ...