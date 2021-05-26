Tokyo stocks open flat as profits taken after 4-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Wednesday as buying on solid results from some companies was offset by selling to lock in gains after a four-day winning streak. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 5.10 points, or 0.02 percent, from Tuesday to 28,559.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.37 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,919.15. Gainers were led by air transportation and electric appliance issues, while iron and steel as well as pulp and paper issues led decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 10...