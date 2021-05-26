Tokyo stocks mixed in morning after 4-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday morning, caught in a tug-of-war between buying on hopes for an increase in the pace of the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Japan and selling on profit-taking after a four-day winning streak. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average slightly rose 50.49 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday to 28,604.47. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.99 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,918.53. Gainers were led by air transportation and service issues, while iron and steel as well as pulp and paper issues led decliners.