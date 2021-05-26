Sony aims at 6-fold increase in global entertainment users to 1 bil.

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday it aims to connect with 1 billion users globally via its gaming, anime and other entertainment services, more than a six-fold increase from the current level, as part of its drive to solidify its foundation as a creative entertainment company. Under a business strategy unveiled Tuesday, Sony said it will spend about 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) in the next three years to March 2024 on key growth areas such as entertainment and technology. Sony has been riding on the popularity of its PlayStation 5 game console and related software along with blockbuster animated...