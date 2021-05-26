Baseball: Ohtani belts 15th homer in Angels' win to tie for 2nd in MLB

Shohei Ohtani blasted his 15th home run of the season Tuesday as the Los Angeles Angels ran away with an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Batting second as designated hitter, the two-way star jumped on a 3-2 cutter from righty Brett de Geus and drilled it over right field for a three-run homer that put the Angels up 9-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The shot flew off Ohtani's bat at 117 miles (188 kilometers) per hour, making it the hardest-hit homer by an Angel since measurement of exit velocity began in 2015, according to MLB.com. Ohtani capped a six-run fourth for the Angels with the home ru...
Kyodo News

