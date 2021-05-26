Showa Denko Materials forms auto parts production base in China

Newsfrom Japan

Showa Denko Materials Co. has set up an outlet in the Chinese city of Wuhan to manufacture resin molded back door modules for automobiles on expectations that demand will grow further in the world's largest car market. SD Automotive Products (Zhengzhou) Co., a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based chemical maker, will operate the facility located in the Wuhan Development Zone in Hubei Province with mass production set to start this fall mainly for Japanese automakers. The 50,000-square-meter facility is Showa Denko Materials' second in China for the production of the auto part following one in Zhengzh...