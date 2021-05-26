Tokyo stocks extend rally to 5th day on mass inoculation hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday to extend their rallies to five days, as investor sentiment was encouraged by hopes of progress in mass inoculation against the coronavirus in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 88.21 points, or 0.31 percent, from Tuesday at 28,642.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.15 points, or 0.06 percent, higher at 1,920.67. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and service issues.