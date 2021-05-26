Japan's April supermarket sales up 6% on strong demand for clothing

Newsfrom Japan

Supermarket sales in Japan rose 6.0 percent on a same-store basis in April from a year earlier, the second consecutive month of growth, supported by stronger demand for clothing, an industry body said Wednesday. Sales of clothing items jumped 74.3 percent in reaction to a drop in April last year, when people were asked to stay home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Overall sales of 11,804 supermarkets operated by 56 companies totaled 1.08 trillion yen ($9.9 billion), according to the Japan Chain Stores Association. Sales of home appliances increased 52.6 percent as liquid-cr...