Total eclipse of supermoon to be visible in Japan on Wed. night

Newsfrom Japan

Residents of Japan will be able to catch a glimpse of a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday night for the first time in almost three years, made extra special as it will also coincide with the latest supermoon for the country. According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the shadow of the Earth will start eclipsing the moon at 6:44 p.m., with the full eclipse to begin from 8:09 p.m. Weather permitting, skygazers will be treated to a rare celestial show lasting around 20 minutes. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun's rays...