Tsai says China prevents Taiwan from buying vaccine from BioNTech

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said China prevented the self-ruled island from purchasing a vaccine developed by German pharmaceutical company BioNTech SE, as she spoke at a conference in Taipei on Wednesday. The Taiwan government had nearly signed the vaccine deal with BioNTech, but the Chinese government intervened in the talks between the two parties, which led to the island being unable to sign a final contract, Tsai said, amid increasing tension between mainland China and Taiwan. As the number of COVID-19 cases has been dramatically growing over the past week, Taiwan faces an urgent need t...