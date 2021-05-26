Baseball: Tigers' Akiyama outflanks Marines with pinpoint control

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers right-hander Takumi Akiyama delivered an artful performance, pitching the Central League leaders to a 3-2 interleague win over the Pacific League's Lotte Marines on Wednesday. Akiyama (4-2), who depends more on spin and location than speed, kept the Marines under wraps for seven scoreless innings by throwing darts with his breaking pitches and a very lively fastball. After managing just one single against Akiyama through seven innings, Japan's highest-scoring offense finally got on the scoreboard in the eighth to trim the Tigers' lead to 3-1. "I was a little rough at the start, ...