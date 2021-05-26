Departing U.S. envoy hails boost in Taiwan's defense capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

The head of the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said in his farewell speech Wednesday that the United States has approved $16.9 billion in weapons sales to the self-ruled island since he took office in 2018, strengthening its defensive capabilities. Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, said they include traditional platforms such as F-16 fighter jets and M1 tanks, as well as "more agile equipment" such as unmanned aerial vehicles and coastal defense systems including the Harpoon, an over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile. He said his office has long advocated the need ...